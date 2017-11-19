Wizards, without Wall, lose in Toronto, 100-91

The Wizards came into Toronto on Sunday afternoon without their four-time All-Star John Wall for the second time in two weeks, but this time it ended in a loss, 100-91. Bradley Beal scored 27 points, including 23 in the first half, and Marcin Gortat had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high seven assists. The Wizards struggled to contain DeMar DeRozan, who went for 33 points on the day. In the first of a back-to-back, the Wizards head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Monday night. Scott Brooks said Wall should be good to go for Monday's game before Sunday's game.

Tim Frazier got the start once again for Wall, who rested on Sunday with a knee injury. Frazier finished with eight assists and facilitated the offense fairly well until the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 28 points in the first quarter, with Beal scoring 12 of his 27 points in the opening period. Kelly Oubre Jr. had eight of his 10 points in the first, nailing two 3-pointers at the end of the quarter. Washington struggled to defend the paint all game, but especially in the first. The Wizards gave up 16 points in the paint on 8-of-11 shooting and five offensive rebounds in the opening 12 minutes.

In the second quarter, DeRozan had his way, scoring 16 of his 33 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Otto Porter Jr. held him to only 8-of-21 shooting two weeks ago, but DeRozan got the most of that matchup today. Beal continued to stay hot with 11 points in the second quarter, while Mike Scott and Tomas Satoransky paced the second unit.

Washington opened the second half with a big 12-4 to run to take a lead for the first time since the first quarter. The Raptors would come right back with a 9-2 run of their own, and the teams went back and forth after that. Gortat had eight points and seven rebounds in the third, as he began putting together one of his best all-around games of the season. Washington held Toronto to 9-of-24 shooting, including 1-of-9 from beyond the arc, in the third quarter and was right in the game heading into the fourth.

The Wizards' offense could not keep up with the Raptors in the fourth, only scoring 14 points to the Raptors' 21. Beal was held scoreless in the final quarter, and it was clear the Wizards' missed Wall. Porter and Gortat kept the Wizards afloat until the closing minutes, but Toronto came up on top with the 100-91 win.

After holding opponents to under 100 points in five straight games, the Wizards gave up just 100 on Sunday. Washington still held Toronto to only 44.4% shooting and 25.6% from beyond the arc, but the Wizards could not get their offense going. Still, the Wizards' perimeter defense has been much better in November, while the interior defense has struggled in the last two games.

The Wizards will face another tough Eastern Conference opponent on Monday in their first back-to-back of the season in Milwaukee. Tip is set for 7:00pm against the Bucks, with Wall's status unclear but optimistic.