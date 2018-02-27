Wizards will be tested tonight in Milwaukee

The Wizards head to Milwaukee and wrap up their season series with the Bucks.

Game Info

BMO Harris Bradley Center | 8 p.m. | TNT | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (35-25): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Bucks (33-26): G - Bledsoe, G – Snell, F - Middleton, F - Antetokounmpo, C - Henson

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Bucks: Malcom Brogdon (Quad - Out), Matthew Dellavedova (Ankle - Out), Mirza Teletovic (Pulmonary emboli - Out)

Storylines

Wiz Try and Even Series with Milwaukee

Tonight will be the fourth and final meeting between these two teams, with the road team winning each of the previous three games in the series. The Wizards beat the Bucks in Milwaukee in November, but were then beaten twice in a 10-day span by the Bucks in D.C. in January. Before this year, the Wiz had won five straight season series with Milwaukee, going 14-6 over that span. The Wizards were in a similar situation on Sunday, where their win over the Sixers evened that season series at 2-2, something they'll look to replicate tonight.

Bucks Scoring at High Rate

The Bucks have scored at least 120 points in three straight games and the team has their best record through 59 games since the 2001-02 season. While Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring, rebounds and assists in the previous two games against the Wizards, the Bucks have been getting plenty of production from the rest of their starters, as Eric Bledsoe has scored 20+ in three straight games and Khirs Middleton led the team with 25 on Sunday night against New Orleans. Tonight will also be the first time the Wizards see Jabari Parker, who returned to the Bucks' lineup earlier this month and scored a season-high 18 points on Sunday. The Wizards turned in one of their better defensive performances of the season in Sunday's win over Philly and they'll need to replicate that performance against a very talented Bucks team tonight.

Moving the Ball

The Wizards recorded 35 assists on Sunday, the 14th time in their last 16 games they've recorded at least 25 assists. Since January 17th, no team in the league has recorded more games with 25+ assists (14) than the Wizards. Over their last 12 games, the Wizards have assisted on 71% of their made field goals, the highest mark in the league and since January 27th, they are averaging over 30 assists per game, also tops in the league. The Wizards shot 54% on Sunday and extended their streak of scoring at least 100 points to 14, their longest streak this season. Bradley Beal has now recorded five or more assists in seven straight games and 12 of his last 13.

Up next, the Wizards take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors tomorrow night (8:00 p.m.).