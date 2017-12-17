Wizards welcome Cavs to town for a Sunday night showdown

The Wizards host the Cavs for the second time this season in a Sunday night showdown in D.C.

Capital One Arena | 6:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Wizards (16-13): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Cavs (22-8): G - Calderon, G - Smith, F - James, F - Crowder, C - Love

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), Otto Porter Jr. (Thigh - Questionable)

Cavs: Derrick Rose (Ankle - Out), Iman Shumpert (Knee - Out), Isaiah Thomas (Hip - Out), Dwyane Wade (Rest - Out), Tristan Thompson (Rest - Out)

Wizards Try for Fourth Straight Home Win

The Wizards have won three straight home games for the second time this season and will look to extend that home winning streak with probably their toughest home game yet, a bout with the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. These two teams met last month in D.C. and LeBron James went for 57 points in a 130-122 win for the Cavs. Cleveland entered that game on a four-game losing streak, but since playing the Wiz in mid November they have gone 18-3 and enter tonight 22-8, second in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards are coming off home wins over the Grizzlies and Clippers, two shorthanded teams who were forced to play without many of their key guys. The same may be true for Cleveland tonight, who will be without many of their key contributors, but the obvious difference tonight will be the presence of James, who still gives Cleveland a good chance to win no matter who else is out of the lineup. The Wiz know they can't suffer the lulls they've gone through over these last two home wins, because this Cleveland team has too much talent and it may not end the same way for Washington.

Otto Questionable

After practice on Saturday, Coach Brooks did not sound too optimistic about Otto Porter Jr.'s chances to play tonight. Porter left Friday night's game with a thigh contusion and didn't practice on Saturday. He's been listed as questionable for tonight's game. If he can't go, the Wiz may give the start to Kelly Oubre Jr. who would likely take on the duties of defending LeBron James. The Wiz may elect to switch a lot of their pick and roll coverages, but look for Oubre to be the primary defender on James to begin the game.

The Cavs have played much of this year without Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas, and Iman Shumpert, but they will also be without Dwyane Wade and Tristan Thompson tonight as they'll rest on the second night of a back-to-back. Thompson just returned to the lineup last night after missing about a month with a calf injury. Wade will just be getting a maintenance day as Cleveland tries to pick select games to give Wade a night off in order to keep him fresh for the postseason.

Mike Scott on Fire

The Wizards most efficient offensive player over the past two weeks has been reserve forward Mike Scott, who enters tonight shooting 79% over his last six games. He's scored 22 points twice over this stretch and has missed just three shots inside the arc. He entered the year without a definite role in the rotation, but through his hard work he's found a nice spot off the Wizards bench and has been a huge part to the team's second unit. He told the media after Friday's game that he feels healthier now than he's felt in years and if keeps playing at such a high level, he'll likely continue to see his minutes increase.



Up next, the Wizards wrap up their homestand when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Capital One Arena (7:00 p.m.).