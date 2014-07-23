Wizards to Wear Alternate Uniforms for 2014-15 Season

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team will add an alternate uniform to their collection for wear during the 2014-15 season. The new jersey will be primarily navy blue with red color-blocking at the top and “Washington” listed on the front while the navy shorts will feature the secondary “Monument” logo.

Fans will have a chance to purchase the alternate jersey on Oct. 1. Retail information as well as when the alternate uniform will be showcased during the 2014-15 season will be released at a later date.

Sneak previews of the alternate uniform can be seen below.