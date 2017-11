October 16, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has waived center D’Or Fischer.

Fischer appeared in one game for the Wizards this preseason logging three minutes of action vs. Miami on 10/15. Undrafted in 2005, Fischer signed with the Wizards as a free agent on 9/28/13.

The Wizards' roster now stands at 18.