Wizards Waive Brown, Lee and Marshall

October 28, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has waived guards Shannon Brown, Malcolm Lee and Kendall Marshall. The trio was acquired from Phoenix, along with center Marcin Gortat, in exchange for center Emeka Okafor and a 2014 protected first round draft pick.

Brown has averaged 8.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 374 career games with Cleveland, Chicago, L.A. Lakers, Charlotte and Phoenix. Lee has averaged 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 35 career games with Minnesota before being traded to Phoenix last summer. Marshall averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 assists during his rookie season with Phoenix last year.

The Wizards roster now stands at 15. Roster is attached.