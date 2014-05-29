Wizards & Verizon to Celebrate Fans on April 12

March 27, 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards will hold their annual fan appreciation celebration presented by Verizon on Saturday, April 12, when the team hosts the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Wizards-branded cooler courtesy of Verizon.

Starting the week of April 7, fans logging on washingtonwizards.com. will be able to win daily prizes such as basketballs, t-shirts and jerseys autographed by Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat, Otto Porter, John Wall and Martell Webster, tickets to the game on April 12 and a chance to participate in the “jersey’s off our back” postgame celebration where they will receive the game-worn jerseys from the players.

American University’s marching band will be playing on F Street while the outdoor digital board will feature a montage of fans throughout the season. Various activities will take place on the concourse including an autograph session with Bullets & Wizards Alumni Association members Dave Bing, Christian Laettner, Moses Malone and Wes Unseld, face painting and poster making stations.

