Wizards & Verizon to Celebrate Fans On April 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards will hold their annual fan appreciation celebration presented by Verizon on Sunday, April 12, when the team hosts the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Wizards-branded water bottle courtesy of Verizon.

Various activities will take place on the concourse including face painting, glitter tattoos, stilt walkers, a photo booth and an autograph session with local Bullets & Wizards Alumni Association members.