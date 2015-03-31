Ned Dishman/NBAE/Getty Images
Wizards & Verizon to Celebrate Fans On April 12
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards will hold their annual fan appreciation celebration presented by Verizon on Sunday, April 12, when the team hosts the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Wizards-branded water bottle courtesy of Verizon.
Various activities will take place on the concourse including face painting, glitter tattoos, stilt walkers, a photo booth and an autograph session with local Bullets & Wizards Alumni Association members.
Starting the week of April 6, fans logging on WashingtonWizards.com/fanappreciation will be able to win daily prizes such as basketballs, t-shirts, photos, action figures, prize packs and jerseys autographed by Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat, Nene, Otto Porter, Ramon Sessions and John Wall. Participants will also get a chance to be a part of the “Jersey Off Our Back” postgame celebration where they will receive game-worn jerseys from the players. Wizards season ticket members will be automatically entered to win.