Wizards take on Nets for second game of back-to-back

The Wizards host the Brooklyn Nets for the second game of a home back-to-back.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (24-18): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Nets (16-26): G - Dinwiddie, G - Crabbe, F - Carroll, F - Hollis-Jefferson, C - Zeller

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Nets: D'Angelo Russell (Knee - Out), Jeremy Lin (Knee - Out)

Storylines

Redemption on Nets

Last month, the Wizards suffered two losses in Brooklyn, including a humiliating 119-84 defeat on December 22nd at Barclays Center. The Nets, who enter tonight's game 10 games under .500, have a chance at a season sweep of the Wizards as this will be the third and final time these two teams meet in the regular season. The Wiz have beaten the Nets in four straight games in D.C. and won all four games of the season series last year.

The Wizards will surely enter tonight's game knowing what this team did to them the last time they played and that will hopefully be enough to avoid having any kind of letdown. The Wiz are just 12-10 this season against sub .500 teams, which includes the two losses in Brooklyn, but they'll have a chance to win consecutive games against sub .500 teams on consecutive nights with a win tonight.

The Nets shoot 34 3-pointers per game, which is the second most in the league behind Houston. Despite shooting so many 3's, they are 28th in the league in 3-point percentage (34.9%)

Nets Improving

Despite their record where it is, the Nets have actually made big improvements over last season and have twice as many wins as they did at this point last year. They've lost two point guards to injury in Jeremy Lin and D'Angelo Russell, but Spencer Dinwiddie has stepped in and played at a high level, averaging about 13 points and six assists per game. He had 15 points in the win over the Wiz the last time they met and it was his shooting in the third quarter that opened the flood gates for the Nets. He nearly tallied a triple-double last night in Atlanta, finishing with 20p-10a-9r in their win over the Hawks.

Back to Backs

Both teams will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back tonight. The Wiz are 4-2 in these spots while the Nets are 2-6. This is the first and only back-to-back of the season where the Wizards will play both games at home.



Up next, the Wizards wrap up their homestand with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday afternoon (2:00 p.m.)