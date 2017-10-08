Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Wizards take care of Cavs, 102-94
Three preseason games, three wins for the Wizards
Photos | Box Score On a day in which the Wizards' starters played 10 minutes or less and the Cavs rested eight players, Washington came out on top, 102-94. Jodie Meeks (3-for-4 from beyond the arc) and Carrick Felix led the Wizards with 13 points a piece, while Bradley Beal had 11 points in his nine-plus minutes. The biggest news from the game came when Sheldon Mac fell awkwardly on his lower left leg in the second quarter and did not return. Starters, outside of Oubre, play limited minutes After Jason Smith started the first two preseason games alongside John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., and Marcin Gortat, Kelly Oubre Jr. got the nod as the fifth starter on Sunday. Oubre played 15 minutes, scoring 10 points and bringing down five rebounds, including three offensive rebounds. He had a game-high +11 in his minutes on the floor. Smith (rest) did not play in the game. "It was cool. We were able to switch a lot on defense," Beal said of the smaller starting lineup. "Our talking still has to be a little bit better, but as far as our spacing, the floor is very spaced and we have multiple shooters on the floor. I think it gives us a different dynamic that a lot of teams aren’t very used to seeing from us. We are usually a two big team and that will definitely give us a different look. I’m curious to see what Coach (Brooks) wants to do with it.” Wall played seven-plus minutes, scoring six points and dishing out two assists. Beal had 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers. Gortat had a strong showing in his 10 minutes with five points and three rebounds and multiple defensive stops in the first quarter. Sloan and Felix with strong efforts Point guard Donald Sloan played 28 minutes, scoring 12 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. The coaching staff gave him a good look in the second half, and Sloan had a fairly strong performance. Carrick Felix played 24 minutes, scoring 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Felix has proven all training camp and preseason why he's going to give it his all and hustle no matter what the score. Both Sloan and Felix are competing for a roster spot, and gave plenty of film for the coaches to look at. “He plays with maximum effort," Scott Brooks said of Felix postgame. "That is his strength. You saw the last play -- he contested the shot when the game was pretty much over. That’s how he plays. He has one way of playing, he has the play hard button and he plays it and uses it every game and he steps on the floor and does the same thing in practice, every practice he brings it. He’s given himself a good opportunity to make the team and that’s what you want all of your players to do, and play hard and that’s to me that’s the easiest thing to do and a lot of times in the league that doesn’t seem to be the case. That’s the easiest thing to do is play hard and the hardest thing to do is to play well.” Mac injury prognosis looming When Sheldon Mac went down, the entire team surrounded him praying for one of the team's most-loved teammates. After the game, Scott Brooks said that Mac will get an MRI Sunday night or Monday morning to determine the extent of his injury. The Wizards will hope for the best, but it certainly didn't look good. "It's super tough. He's a brother," Oubre said of Mac. "Our hearts dropped when he went down on the floor. I said a prayer for him when he was on the floor and I was standing over him. All we can do is just pray that he has a speedy recovery and continue to support him no matter what." Next up, the Wizards head to Miami for their fourth preseason game Wednesday at 7:30pm.