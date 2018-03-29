Wizards stymied by Pistons in second half, 103-92

The Wizards went into Detroit on Thursday night hoping to clinch a playoff berth, but were outplayed in the second half en route to a 103-92 loss. Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 24 points and 23 rebounds, while Bradley Beal scored 15 for the Wizards.

After the game was knotted at the half at 49-49, the Pistons came out with a big third quarter to take command of the game. Detroit won the third 32-17 overall, shooting 59.1% and forcing eight Washington turnovers in the quarter. Considering the Wizards had won the previous three games of the series by averaging 37.6 points per third quarter in those contests, the Pistons flipped the switch.

The Wizards only had four turnovers in the first half, but would turn it over 11 times in the second half. The Pistons took advantage of Washington’s mistakes, especially in that third quarter. Ball control continues to be an issue for the Wizards, but with John Wall nearing his return, that issue should improve as the regular season concludes. Wall dressed for Thursday’s game but did not play.

Washington struggled to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, making only 6-of-32 3-pointers on the night. The Wizards were able to score effectively in the paint (25-37 FG), but took too many 3-point shots when driving opportunities were available and effective. In the fourth quarter, the Wizards brought the game within four points by attacking the paint.

Drummond’s dominance in the paint and the Wizards’ inability to guard the pick-and-roll also helped the Pistons win. Marcin Gortat held his own most of the night with 10 points and 12 rebounds, but Drummond especially controlled the game in the third quarter with 13 points and six rebounds.

Looming larger than the loss is the status of Otto Porter Jr., who exited the game early in the third quarter after twisting his right ankle and then having it accidentally stepped on by Pistons forward Stanley Johnson. Porter, one of Washington’s most valuable players, would not return to the game and his status moving forward can be considered day-to-day. Scott Brooks said postgame that Porter had X-rays after the game that came back negative.

The Wizards hope to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday when they host the Hornets at 3:00pm at Capital One Arena.