Wizards' streak ends in Philadelphia, 115-102

The Wizards kept coming back against the Sixers on Tuesday night, but were unable to get over the hump to win. Philadelphia’s crowd was energized by the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory as the Sixers took the game and snapped the Wizards' five-game winning streak, 115-102. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 12-of-22 shooting after starting 0-of-5 in the game.

Pumped up by the Eagles’ offensive line before the game, the Sixers came out sizzling. The Sixers made 16-of-23 (69.9%) of their shots in the first quarter, while the Wizards only made 8-of-24 (33.3%). Philadelphia used a 16-0 run to open up as much as a 21-point lead in the opening quarter. Otto Porter Jr. was the lone bright spot for the Wizards in the first 12 minutes, scoring nine points and grabbing four offensive rebounds.

The second quarter included a 14-2 run by the Wizards to get them back within striking distance. Ian Mahinmi scored eight points to lead the bench unit, while Beal added 11 points in the second quarter. The Sixers stayed hot, shooting 55.0% from the field, but the Wizards scored nine points on five turnovers to bring the game within 10 points at the half.

Dario Saric led the Sixers with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half, and Porter finished the half with 15 points and six rebounds to lead the Wizards. Philadelphia shot 63.6% from deep in the first half, while Washington was only 2-of-13. Along with points off turnovers, the Wizards’ 13 second chance points in the first half on 10 offensive rebounds helped get them back in the game.

Beal continued to score in the third quarter, scoring another 11 points. The Sixers would use an early 13-2 run to go back up 19, but the Wizards countered with a 12-2 run of their own. Both teams would score 29 points in the third.

Neither team could really find a rhythm in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards were able to fight back to bring the game within eight points. The Sixers would put away the Wizards in the closing minutes, however, leading by as many as 16 and winning by 13.

In the end, the Wizards’ 30-9 deficit was too much to come back from, especially on the second part of a back-to-back. Every time the Wizards got close, they couldn’t make the extra play to close the gap.

Washington had 16 offensive rebounds in the game for 21 second chance points overall. Still, the Wizards were only 9-of-20 on second chance, unable to convert on all of their offensive boards. The Wizards also missed an opportunity with several open 3-pointers, only making 7-of-27 (25.9%) on the night. Outside of Beal’s 5-of-12 3-point shooting, the rest of the Wizards went 2-of-15 from deep. They did, however, benefit from the Sixers’ 17 turnovers, scoring 22 points off turnovers.

Next up, the Wizards (31-23) will host the Celtics (39-16) on Thursday at 8:00pm in the second matchup of the season between the two teams.