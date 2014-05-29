Wizards Statement on Walt Bellamy

November 2, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Walt Bellamy, an original member of our franchise and the first player drafted in our team’s history. His All-Star play, scoring ability and dominance on the glass established us in the league during our two seasons in Chicago and in the region for our first three seasons in Baltimore. Walt’s on-court feats will live forever in the record books, while his legacy as a leader in the community will live forever in the lives of those he touched.