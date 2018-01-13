Wizards Sneak by Nets in OT

What looked like it should've been a game that was won on cruise control over the Nets turned into an OT nail biter for Washington but they emerged victorious on Saturday night in DC. The Wizards opened the game on a 20-4 run and led by as many as 23, but Brooklyn fought back, eventually tying the game on a Quincy Acy three with 9.1 seconds to play. Wall & Beal took control of the game in OT though and allowed the Wizards to eke out the 119-113 victory.

The game was a tale of two halves, as Washington led by 15 at the end of the first and 20 at the half. Brooklyn, as they've shown all year, never threw in the towel and scrapped and clawed their way back into the content, led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and rookie Jarrett Allen. They cut it to nine by the end of the third and finally tied it inside of 10 seconds to play. Brooklyn never did lead in the contest and Washington avoided the season series sweep.

Washington, like Brooklyn, was playing the second leg of a back-to-back after a win the night before over Orlando. Against Orlando, Washington only shot 12 threes and did most of their damage inside but tonight, Washington dialed it up from long range, knocking down 10 triples and shooting 43.5% from deep. Per usual, the Wizards were led by Beal and Wall, who went for 24 & 23 respectively. Wall also dished out 16 assists. While Wall did miss at the regulation buzzer with a chance to win it, he bounced back with a pair of really tough jumpers in OT, one of which came with a classic 'dagger' call from Steve Buckhantz.

It was a special night for Marcin Gortat, as the Wizards hosted their annual Polish Heritage Night and Gortat did not disappoint for the legion of Polish fans in attendance. He finished with 16 points on 6/8 shooting and grabbed 13 boards for his second double-double in as many nights.

Six Wizards finished the game in double figures, as Oubre scored 17 and Morris and Porter each had 12.

Washington next concludes their home stand with an MLK Day matinee matchup with the Bucks.