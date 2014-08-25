Wizards Single-Game Tickets TO Go On Sale AUGUST 29
Washington, D.C.- Washington Wizards single-game tickets for the 2014-15 season will go on sale Friday, August 29, at 10 a.m. on www.washingtonwizards.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and in person at all local Ticketmaster outlets, including the Verizon Center box office.
The Wizards tip off their home schedule on Saturday, Nov. 1, against the Milwaukee Bucks. Overall, the Wizards will play 21 of their 41 home games on the weekend (Friday-Sunday), with 17 of those coming on Friday (nine games) and Saturday (eight games).
For more information on Wizards single-game tickets, contact 202-661-5050 or visit www.washingtonwizards.com. As a reminder, only tickets purchased in the manner listed above are verified by Ticketmaster and guaranteed to be genuine.
The NBA’s Washington Wizards are owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. The company also owns and operates the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and Verizon Center, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also oversees the management of Kettler Capitals Iceplex– the training facility for the Washington Capitals and the Patriot Center arena at George Mason University.