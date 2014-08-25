Wizards Single-Game Tickets TO Go On Sale AUGUST 29

W ashington , D.C.- Washington Wizards single-game tickets for the 2014-15 season will go on sale Friday, August 29, at 10 a.m. on www.washingtonwizards.com , by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and in person at all local Ticketmaster outlets, including the Verizon Center box office.

The Wizards tip off their home schedule on Saturday, Nov. 1, against the Milwaukee Bucks. Overall, the Wizards will play 21 of their 41 home games on the weekend (Friday-Sunday), with 17 of those coming on Friday (nine games) and Saturday (eight games).

For more information on Wizards single-game tickets, contact 202-661-5050 or visit www.washingtonwizards.com . As a reminder, only tickets purchased in the manner listed above are verified by Ticketmaster and guaranteed to be genuine.