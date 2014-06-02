Wizards Single Game Tickets for Game 6 Currently on Sale

April 24, 2014

Washington, D.C. - Single game tickets for the Washington Wizards’ Game 6 are currently on sale and are available at 1-800-745-3000, on WashingtonWizards.com and at all local Ticketmaster outlets, including the Verizon Center box office.

Game 6 (if necessary) will be played on Thursday, May 1. Game time will be determined and announced by the NBA at a later date. In the event that Round 1, Game 6 is not played, a full refund will be processed to the credit card used to purchase tickets.

For more information on Wizards tickets contact 202-661-5050 or visit WashingtonWizards.com

The NBA’s Washington Wizards are owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. The company also owns and operates the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and Verizon Center, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also oversees the management of Kettler Capitals Iceplex– the training facility for the Washington Capitals and the Patriot Center arena at George Mason University.