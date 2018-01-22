Wizards shoot poorly in 98-75 loss in Dallas

The Wizards couldn’t get anything going offensively on Monday night in Dallas, falling 98-75 to the Mavericks. Washington only shot 30.6% from the field and scored only 75 points, both of which were the team’s second worst on the season. Despite the poor shooting, the Wizards had decent ball movement but couldn't get their shots to fall. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 18 points, while John Wall had 11 points and five assists.

Wall was a gametime decision before the game due to migraines, but he started and led the Wizards in the first quarter. Playing in all 12 minutes of the opening period, Wall had seven points and three assists. Ian Mahinmi had a monstrous dunk over Salah Mejri, but would have to go to the locker room after taking a forearm to the head on his other basket. The Wizards trailed by six at one point, but tied it up at 22-22 heading into the second with an 8-2 run.

The Wizards struggled offensively in the first half, only shooting 35.6% from the field and turning it over eight times. The Mavericks would lead by 16 at the half, with Harrison Barnes’ 14 points leading the way. Washington held Dallas to 45.8% shooting in the first half, but the Wizards were outscored in the paint by 11 and looked flat.

Washington held Dallas to only 33.3% shooting in the third quarter, but could not get going offensively. Despite starting the second half on an 8-2 run, the Wizards only made 4-of-18 (22.2%) shots in the third, including 3-of-12 from deep. They locked down the Mavericks, but were unable to take advantage offensively. Yogi Ferrell would hit a 3-pointer as the third expired, giving the Mavs a 17-point lead heading into the fourth.

Otto Porter Jr. exited the game with a hip injury and would not return in the third quarter. Porter, who looked off and was grimacing at times before exiting, was only 2-of-8 from the field in the game. Washington’s starters and key reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. collectively struggled from the field, only making 16-of-63 (25.4%) of their shots on the night.

Simply put, open and contested shots were not falling for the Wizards.

"I can't complain about our shots," Scott Brooks said postgame. "The only complaint I have is we didn't make them."

The Mavericks took advantage of the offensive glass, while the Wizards struggled to convert on second chance points. Dallas made 6-of-11 second chance opportunities, scoring 16 points, while the Wizards only converted on 4-of-14 second chance shots for 12 points.

By only making 16-of-27 (59.3%) of their free throws, the Wizards didn’t do themselves any favors. The Wizards missed free throws particularly in the third quarter where they had a chance to make some free throws and bring the game within single digits.

Next up, the Wizards (26-21) will take on the Thunder on Thursday in Oklahoma City at 8:00pm on TNT.