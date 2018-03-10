Wizards routed by Heat in Miami, 129-102

Fresh off a big win on Friday night, the Wizards entered American Airlines Arena with a chance to claim the season series with Miami. Unfortunately, all they left with was a taste of their own medicine. Turnovers and shooting struggles slowed Washington down on the night as the Heat ran away with a wire-to-wire 129-102 victory to tie the season series between the two, 2-2. Bradley Beal’s 14 points led the Washington starters Friday, while Jodie Meeks’ season-high 23 points led the team.

A slow start for the Wizards ended up foreshadowing the evening as the team couldn’t find a rhythm coming off the Pelicans victory and travel from New Orleans on Friday night. An offensive slump and five turnovers in the first quarter made it hard to get things going, while the Heat shot over 50 percent to open the game with a six-point lead after the first quarter. By the end of the first half, the Wizards had recorded 11 turnovers (15 total on the night) and shot just 44 percent from the field.

The Washington bench unit responded to start the second quarter, bringing an up-tempo pace and taking Miami out of its rhythm, but the Heat hung tough and closed the half strong on a 14-4 run. That hot streak was fueled by a lopsided advantage for Miami in paint points, where they dominated Washington in the first half, 42-18, despite being without center Hassan Whiteside (hip). On the night, the Heat outscored the Wizards in the paint, 76-42.

Miami’s decisive blow was delivered in the third quarter when it scored a season-best 43 points in the frame. The Heat’s run was punctuated by an offensive onslaught from James Johnson, Wayne Ellington and Kelly Olynyk, who combined to score 25 in the third and give the heat a 103-76 lead heading into the final frame. Miami was led in the scoring column by the trio, who scored 50 points total on the night and helped the Heat lead by as many as 38 points in the game.

Next, the Wizards will get a pair of off days before another tough back-to-back awaits. The Timberwolves will visit D.C. on Tuesday (7 p.m. tip) before Washington hits the road to Boston for a matchup with the Celtics on Wednesday.

Odds and Ends

- With Saturday’s loss, the Wizards have now lost five of six games coming on the back end of back-to-backs.

- Washington moved to just 15-45 all-time in Miami and has now lost seven of its last nine against the Heat.

- Miami’s 129 points on Friday marked a team season-high. Dwyane Wade’s 8,000th career field goal came early in the second quarter.