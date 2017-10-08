Wizards round out home preseason schedule with Cavs

The Wizards will host the Cavaliers on Sunday to wrap up their preseason home schedule. Washington and Cleveland will be competing at the top of the East this season, and both teams always bring out the best in one another, no matter the stakes.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 3pm | Monumental Sports Net/NBCSW/NBATV | Buy Tickets

Probable Starters

Wizards: G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter, F - Smith, C - Gortat

Wizards: Markieff Morris (Sports Hernia - Out), Tim Frazier (Groin - TBD), Devin Robinson (Foot -TBD), Donald Sloan (Right Thigh - TBD), Sheldon Mac (Thumb - TBD)

Cavs: LeBron James (Left Ankle - Out), Cedi Osman (Back - Out), Iman Shumpert (Left Foot - Out), Isaiah Thomas (Right Hip - Out)

What to Watch For

Starters' Minutes

John Wall (23 minutes), Bradley Beal (21 minutes), Otto Porter Jr. (22 minutes), and Marcin Gortat (23 minutes) all ramped up their minutes in the Wizards' second preseason game on Friday. With only three preseason matchups to go before the regular season, we can expect the starters to play about the same amount of minutes and maybe even more. Scott Brooks will still want to see his younger players get time on the floor, but it's important that the starters play minutes together and mesh with whomever will take Markieff Morris' spot at the four.

Rotation Players Must Maximize Minutes

With only three preseason games left on the schedule, a starting power forward will be named and roster spots secured very shortly. Jason Smith has been starting at the four spot in place of Morris, while Mike Scott and Kelly Oubre Jr. have shown production in their time on the floor. Scott Brooks will also be looking at the end of the bench to see who stands out in these games to contribute to the final roster cut decisions. Though not the only thing that goes into Brooks' decisions, these games are crucial to their potential to make the team.

New Cavs

Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, and Isaiah Thomas are all now Cavs, players the Wizards are very familiar with. On Thursday, Wade went for 22 points on 10-for-14 in 22 minutes, while Crowder (17 points in 21 minutes) and Rose (15 points in 14 minutes) had strong games as well. Thomas is of course out with a hip injury until at least January. LeBron James will not play on Sunday, but the rest of the Cavs' main rotation players should be active and giving it a go.