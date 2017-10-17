Wizards Release Alexa Skills

The Wizards, in conjunction with the NBA, have launched an Alexa skill! To subscribe to the Wizards' skill, tell your Amazon device (Echo, Dot, etc.): 'Alexa, enable Washington Wizards' or click here.

Once subscribed to the skill on your device, you can ask Alexa Wizards specific questions like 'Alexa - Ask the Wizards when the next home game is,' or 'Alexa - ask the Wizards for the latest headlines.' The answers will be more detailed, accurate and up-to-date than ever before. Schedules, scores, stats, standings, and news will be the primary features in version 1.0 of the Skill with more to come in the future.

The Wizards also have a daily Flash Briefing courtesy of team radio play-by-play man Dave Johnson. Every morning after games, fans can get a short briefing on the game, featuring a recap from Johnson, postgame audio, and some radio highlights. To subscribe to the daily Flash Briefing, click here.

Wizards Radio 24/7, featuring a loop of Wizards audio content from Dave Johnson, the Off the Bench podcast, and more, will also be available on Alexa courtesy of TuneIn, as well as the Washington Wizards mobile application. More to come on when 24/7 will be available.