Wizards Radio 24/7 Debuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. –As a way to provide fans with more access to the Washington Wizards, the team announced that Wizards Radio 24/7, presented by WGL Energy, is currently available on the Washington Wizards app and TuneIn radio. Wizards Radio 24/7 will allow fans to keep the #radioparty going and hear the latest news on the team and features on the games along with exclusive interviews with players and coaches as well as discussions and debates.

"Welcome to radio in 2017. It is digital and on demand,” said Dave Johnson team radio play-by-play broadcaster. “Wizards Radio 24/7 is a dynamic addition to the already informative and entertaining Washington Wizards app. One click of the listen icon on the app and your Wizards experience will be audibly enhanced."

Other exclusive programming that fans can enjoy on Wizards Radio 24/7 includes: Off the Bench Podcasts, Daily Wizards Flash Briefing, Daily Wizards Shoot Around Report, Wizards Classic Games where fans can relive memorable games through highlights and sound bites, Today in Wizards History, and Daily Dave and Glenn.

In addition to Wizards Radio 24/7, the team has partnered with the NBA to launch an Alexa Skill. To subscribe to the Wizards' Skill, direct your Amazon device (Echo, Dot, etc.): 'Alexa, enable Washington Wizards' Skill or click here. Once subscribed, fans will be able to ask Alexa Skill specific Wizards questions and keep up with schedules, scores, stats, standings, and news.

“Amazon Alexa and audio AI in general is growing at such a rapid pace that we knew it was a space the Wizards needed to venture into,” said Jacob Raim Washington Wizards director of digital media. “Building these products out will greatly enhance Alexa’s knowledge about the team and in turn user experience. We were very fortunate to partner with the NBA on the Alexa Skill, and then teamed up with IStrategyLabs to produce the first daily Flash Briefing in the NBA.”

The Wizards will also have a daily Flash Briefing on Alexa courtesy of Johnson. Every morning, fans can find a short briefing on the team, featuring a recap from Johnson, postgame audio, and some radio highlights will be available. To subscribe to the daily Flash Briefing, click here. Wizards Radio 24/7 will also be available on Alexa courtesy of TuneIn.

