Wizards put away Clippers late, 100-91

Mike Scott tied his season-high with 22 points and Bradley Beal scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Wizards took care of the Clippers late, winning 100-91. The Wizards forced the short-handed Clippers into 21 turnovers for 23 points, and held Los Angeles to only 38.8% shooting from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, not to mention 62.1% free throw shooting. John Wall played just about 30 minutes in his second game back, scoring 15 points with six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The Wizards finally had their starting five back after the unit hadn't played together since November 20. Unfortunately, that was short-lived. Otto Porter Jr. picked up two quick fouls in the first 3:04, and went to the locker room shortly thereafter with hip and thigh injuries. He did not return and Scott Brooks said postgame that he is considered day-to-day. Oubre filled in for him most of the rest of the game, playing 34 minutes and scoring eight points and collecting seven rebounds. Oubre finished with a game-high +21 and was the main defender who held Lou Williams to 5-of-14 shooting on the night.

Washington used a 13-0 run in the first quarter and a 12-0 run in the second quarter to separate from the Clippers early. Scott scored 12 of his 22 points in the first half, making all five of his shots. Tomas Satoransky and Ian Mahinmi also played key roles in the second quarter, while Beal had nine points. The Wizards were able to contain Lou Williams, but it was C.J. Williams who had a quick eight points at the end of the half to help bring the Clippers within five at halftime.

Markieff Morris picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, and Scott was given another chance to shine. He would make four of five shots for 10 points in the third quarter to tie his season-high of 22 points. Scott has now made 34 of his last 43 shots, best in the NBA over each team's last six games, minimum five shots taken.

"He’s been playing well," Brooks said of Scott postgame. "I love him; I love how he plays, I love how he competes [and] I love how he prepares. It’s not a fluke: you prepare the right way, you’re going to have success. All of the guys see it and they’re happy for him.”

The Clippers went on a 15-4 run to begin the fourth quarter, but Beal and Wall would anchor the Wizards down the stretch with 12 points. Morris had the key steal and finish after the Clippers tied the game at 82-82 with 6:52 remaining. That would begin a 7-0 run and 18-9 overall run, with a Kelly Oubre Jr. four-point play and Wall and-one on a crazy jump shot finishing the job.

"That was huge. But I would definitely credit our defensive efforts before that," Beal said of the Oubre and Wall plays. "Being able to get stops, getting on transition, getting easy ones and of course taking care of the ball, moving it. When we do that, we don't care who shoots the ball, we don't care who gets it, we're a good team."

The Wizards (16-13) moved to 13-1 when holding opponents under 100 points. Next up, Washington hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers in a marquee Eastern Conference matchup at 6:00pm on Sunday.