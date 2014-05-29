Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Wednesday, June 5
June 4, 2013
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow – Wednesday, June 5th – at 12:30 pm at Verizon Center.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Wednesday's workout:
- Will Clyburn | F | Iowa St | 6'7, 210 lbs
- Elijah Johnson | G | Kansas | 6'4, 195 lbs
- Nick Minnerath | F | Detroit | 6'9, 215 lbs
- Peyton Siva | G | Louisville | 6'0, 185 lbs
- Adonis Thomas | F | Memphis | 6'7, 240 lbs
- Christian Watford | F | Indiana | 6'9, 232 lbs