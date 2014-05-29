Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Wednesday, June 12
June 11, 2013
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow – Wednesday, June 12th – at 10:30 am at Verizon Center.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Wednesday's workout:
- Karron Johnson | F | Shaw | 6'8, 240 lbs
- Bruce Massey | G | Middle Tennessee | 6'3, 197 lbs
- Brock Motum | F | Washington St. | 6'10, 245 lbs
- Mason Plumlee | F | Duke | 6'10, 235 lbs
- Dexter Strickland | G | North Carolina | 6'3, 185 lbs
- Kellen Thornton | F | Tennessee St. | 6'7, 243 lbs