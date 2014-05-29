Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Tuesday, June 4
June 3, 2013
WASHINGTON, DC –The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow – Tuesday, June 4th – at 10:30 am at Verizon Center.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Tuesday's workout:
- Malcolm Armstead | G | Wichita State | 6'0, 205 lbs
- Demetrius Conger | F | St. Bonaventure | 6'6, 205 lbs
- Ramon Galloway | G | LaSalle | 6'3, 180 lbs
- Jamelle Hagins | F | Delaware | 6'9, 235 lbs
- Romero Osby | F | Oklahoma | 6'8, 232 lbs
- Tray Woodall | G | Pittsburgh | 6'0, 190 lbs