Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Tuesday, June 10

WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow - Tuesday, June 10 at 11:00 am at Verizon Center. Media will be invited to watch a portion of the workout, with player availability immediately following the workout.

The following players are currently scheduled to participate in tomorrow ' s workout :

Name Pos. From Ht./Wt.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo F Greece 6-8, 240 lbs.

Keith Appling G Michigan State 6-1, 185 lbs.

Sam Dower F Gonzaga 6-9, 243 lbs.

Cory Jefferson F Baylor 6-9, 220 lbs.

Markel Starks G Georgetown 6-1, 175 lbs.