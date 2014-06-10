Kevin Lo

Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Tuesday, June 10

Posted: Jun 10, 2014

WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow - Tuesday, June 10 at 11:00 am at Verizon Center.  Media will be invited to watch a portion of the workout, with player availability immediately following the workout.

The following players are currently scheduled to participate in tomorrow's workout:
 
Name                                  Pos.     From                           Ht./Wt.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo       F          Greece                         6-8, 240 lbs.
Keith Appling                         G         Michigan State            6-1, 185 lbs.
Sam Dower                             F          Gonzaga                      6-9, 243 lbs.
Cory Jefferson                        F          Baylor                         6-9, 220 lbs.
Markel Starks                          G         Georgetown                6-1, 175 lbs.
Jamil Wilson                            F          Marquette                    6-7, 230 lbs. 

