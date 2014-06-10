Kevin Lo
Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Tuesday, June 10
WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow - Tuesday, June 10 at 11:00 am at Verizon Center. Media will be invited to watch a portion of the workout, with player availability immediately following the workout.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in tomorrow's workout:
Name Pos. From Ht./Wt.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo F Greece 6-8, 240 lbs.
Keith Appling G Michigan State 6-1, 185 lbs.
Sam Dower F Gonzaga 6-9, 243 lbs.
Cory Jefferson F Baylor 6-9, 220 lbs.
Markel Starks G Georgetown 6-1, 175 lbs.
Jamil Wilson F Marquette 6-7, 230 lbs.