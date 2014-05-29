Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Thursday, June 6
June 5, 2013
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow – Thursday, June 6th – at 12:30 pm at Verizon Center.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Thursday's workout:
- Keion Bell | G | Missouri | 6'4, 200 lbs
- Laurence Bowers | F | Missouri | 6'8, 227 lbs
- D.J. Seeley | G | Cal St. Fullerton | 6'4, 195 lbs
- James Southerland | F | Syracuse | 6'8, 215 lbs
- DeShaun Thomas | F | Ohio St. | 6'7, 225 lbs
- Khalif Wyatt | G | Temple | 6'4, 215 lbs