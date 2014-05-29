Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Monday, June 3
May 31, 2013
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout on Monday, June 3rd – at 12:30 pm at Verizon Center.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Monday’s workout:
- Tyler Brown | G | Ilinois State | 6’4, 185 lbs
- Rotnei Clarke | G | Butler | 6'0, 184 lbs
- Gregory Echenique | C | Creighton | 6'9, 260 lbs
- Ehimen Orukpe | C | Wichita State | 7'0, 250 lbs
- Miguel Paul | G | East Carolina | 6'1, 170 lbs
- Angelo Sharpless | G | Elizabeth City | 6'4, 190 lbs