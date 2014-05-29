Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Friday, June 21
June 20, 2013
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow – Friday, June 21st – at 10:30 am at Verizon Center.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Friday's workout:
- Keith Clanton | F | UCF | 6'9, 250 lbs
- D.J. Cooper | G | Ohio | 6'0, 176 lbs
- Joffrey Lauvergne | F | France | 6'11, 240 lbs
- Korie Lucious | G | Iowa St. | 5'11, 170 lbs
- Nicolo Melli | F | Italy | 6'9, 235 lbs
- Maurice Sutton | C | Villanova | 6'11, 220 lbs