Wizards Pre-Draft Workout Schedule: Friday, June 14
June 13, 2013
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will conduct a pre-draft workout tomorrow – Friday, June 14th – at 12:30 pm at Verizon Center.
The following players are currently scheduled to participate in Friday's workout:
- Jackie Carmichael | F | Illinois St. | 6'9, 240 lbs
- Kevin Dillard | G | Dayton | 6'0, 170 lbs
- Ryan Evans | F | Wisconsin | 6'6, 212 lbs
- Viktor Gaddefors | F | Sweeden | 6'8, 203 lbs
- Bruce Massey | G | Middle Tennessee | 6'3, 197 lbs
- Otto Porter | F | Georgetown | 6'8, 205 lbs