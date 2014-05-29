Wizards Partner with El-Zol to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night

March 20, 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards have partnered with El-Zol radio station to celebrate the team’s first Hispanic Heritage Night. The celebration will take place on March 29 when the Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks at 8 pm.

As part of the festivities, players will be introduced on the video board in Spanish and will wear “Los Wizards” shooting shirts. The national anthem will be performed by Cantigas, Washington’s premier Latino chorus and El-Zol personalities Pedro Biaggi and Juan El Poderoso will take part in numerous in-game interactive activities. Sambos USA will perform during pregame while the halftime performance will be by Ritmo DMV. Both troupes will perform a medley of Latin dances. Flags representing Argentina, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Uruguay will be set around the concourse.

Media interested in covering Hispanic Heritage Night need to RSVP by Friday, March 29 to credentials@monumentalsports.com.

