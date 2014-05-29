Wizards to Participate in 2013 NBA Summer League

May 29, 2013

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Basketball Association released today the schedule for the 2013 NBA Summer League. Games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and the COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas and will feature 21 NBA teams as well as a team of NBA D-League Select players competing for the inaugural NBA Summer League title. Games are scheduled from July 12-22.

The Wizards, who hold the third overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, are one of four teams to have participated in every NBA Summer League in Las Vegas since the league’s inception in 2004.

Joining the Wizards in Las Vegas will be the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Bobcats, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, as well as a team of NBA D-League Select players.

All participating teams will play a minimum of five games. After the conclusion of games on July 16, all teams will have completed three contests and will then be seeded for single-elimination tournament play that will lead to a champion being crowned on July 22.

NBA TV will televise a full slate of NBA Summer League games with the complete schedule to be announced at a later date. Live game action will also extend across digital platforms. Wizards fans can visit MonumentalNetwork.com and WashingtonWizards.com for Summer League coverage and updates.

Tickets for NBA Summer League 2013 will go on sale June 1, at 10 a.m. PDT. Fans will be able to purchase tickets by calling 702-739-FANS, through UNLVtickets.com or by visiting any UNLV ticket outlet.

Washington’s complete summer league schedule, as well as the Wizards 2013 Summer League roster, will be released at a later date.