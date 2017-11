Wizards To Open Summer League Mini-Camp On Monday

July 3, 2013

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will return to Las Vegas to participate in the 2013 NBA Summer League. Prior to the Summer League, the Wizards will hold a mini-camp at Verizon Center. The mini-camp schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 8th 4:00pm-6:00 pm (media availability following)

Tuesday, July 9th 10:00am-12:00pm (media availability following); 5:00pm-7:00 pm (media availability following)

Wednesday, July 10th 10:00am-12:00 pm (media availability following); 5:00pm-7:00 pm (closed)

Thursday, July 11th 1:00pm-3:00 pm (media availability following)

The following players have been invited to participate in the mini-camp: