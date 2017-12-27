WIZARDS, NIKE UNVEIL CITY EDITION UNIFORM

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and Nike today unveiled the team’s City Edition uniform, the fourth and final uniform in the 2017-18 Nike collection. The Wizards’ City Edition uniform proudly displays “The District of Columbia” across the chest and features a marble pattern up the side panels in the shape of the iconic Washington monument with a beveled effect on the numbers that reflects the various monuments across the city.

An image of the City Edition uniform is attached. Additional images can be found at www.WashingtonWizards.com/district and video images of the uniform, including player reactions, can be found at www.WashingtonWizards.com/district-reveal.

The City Edition uniform will be worn during 12 selected games (six home and six road) for the remainder of the 2017-18 season, with the first game set for Jan. 30 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Capital One Arena. Other home dates include Feb. 8 vs. Boston, Feb. 28 vs. Golden State, March 2 vs. Toronto, March 27 vs. San Antonio and April 6 vs. Atlanta. The team will wear the uniforms on the road on Feb. 6 at Philadelphia, Feb. 22 at Cleveland, March 21 at San Antonio, April 1 at Chicago and April 5 at Cleveland.

Fans will be able to sign up for information on when the City Edition uniform is available for purchase at the Team Store by visiting www.WashingtonWizards.com/district. Accompanying City Edition Nike items, such as t-shirts and New Era hats, will also be available in the Capital One Arena Team Store. Select merchandise will be available at Friday’s home game vs. Houston.

The “City Edition” joins the white (Association), navy (Statement) and red (Icon) editions that were unveiled earlier this year. As previously announced, home teams will pick which uniform they will wear and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment.