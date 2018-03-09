Wizards in New Orleans to take on streaking Pelicans

The Wizards head to New Orleans to take on the red-hot Pelicans.

Game Info

Smoothie King Center | 8 p.m. | NBCSW/NBATV | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (37-28): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Pelicans (38-26): G - Rondo, G – Holiday, F - Moore, F - Mirotic, C - Okafor

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out), Otto Porter (Hip - Day-to-Day)

Pelicans: Anthony Davis (Ankle - Doubtful), DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles - Out), Alex Ajinca (Knee - Out), Solomon Hill (Hamstring - Out), Frank Jackson (Foot - Out)

Storylines

Wizards Back on Road to Take on Red-Hot Pelicans

After a four-game homestand, the Wizards are back on the road for a two-game trip, beginning with the Pelicans tonight in New Orleans. The Wizards beat the Pelicans with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup back in December in D.C., but the Wiz will likely face a different looking Pels team tonight, with Cousins out for the season and Davis doubtful for tonight's game with an ankle injury. The Wiz have beaten the Pelicans in 11 of their last 12 meetings and have only lost to the Pels once since they changed their name for the 2013-14 season.

Pels on Fire

The Pelicans have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last month and enter tonight's game on a 10-game win streak, tying the longest win streak in franchise history. During the streak, they are averaging 124.9 points per game, the highest mark in the NBA, and they are just returning home from sweeping a four-game road trip, with wins over the Spurs, Mavs, Clippers, and Kings. The 114 points they scored against Sacramento on Wednesday was actually the fewest amount of points scored during the streak. They'll likely have to try and set their franchise record for a win streak tonight without Anthony Davis, who left Wednesday's game with an ankle injury and is doubtful tonight. Jrue Holiday, who has scored 19+ points over the last 10 games will take on an even bigger role with Davis out, so look for him to try and carry the torch as the Pels try and keep their streak alive.

Otto Porter Jr. was injured at the end of Tuesday's game against the Heat and was listed as day-to-day at Wednesday's practice.

State of the East

The Wizards sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference as they enter tonight tied with the Pacers, but hold the tie-breaker for the time being. The Wiz and Pacers play next Saturday which will determine the tie-breaker at the end of the season. The Wiz are 1.5 games behind Cleveland for the third seed and are 1.5 games ahead of Philadelphia, who begin tonight as the sixth seed. The Heat, who the Wizards will play again tomorrow night, are 2.5 games behind the Wizards as they sit in the seventh seed.

Up next, the Wizards travel to Miami for a back-to-back tomorrow night against the Heat (7:30 p.m.).