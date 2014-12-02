Wizards & Mystics to Support High School Basketball Games

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and Monumental Network will partner with local boys’ and girls’ high school basketball programs in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area as part of the organization’s youth basketball initiatives. Monumental Network will cover tournaments and games and post exclusive interviews with coaches and players on each team. In addition to the coverage on the network, team talent including players, alumni and mascots will be in attendance for the games.

Mystics forward Tierra Ruffin-Pratt and Mystics assistant coach Eric Thibault will be at the first game of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 pm at South Lakes High School. The featured contest will see the girls’ varsity team from South Lakes take on Stone Bridge High School.

The Wizards and the Mystics will have presence at the following games:

Dec. 13-Boys’ Basketball Games

St. Marys Ryken High School vs. Dematha @Dematha TBD

Oak Hill Academy vs. Paul VI @Dematha TBD

Jan. 20-Girls’ Basketball Game

TC Williams vs. West Potomac High School @West Potomac TBD

More games will be added as the season unfolds (schedule is subject to change).

