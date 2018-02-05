Wizards meet Pacers for first time

The Wizards look for their fifth straight win tonight in Indiana.

Game Info

Bankers Life Fieldhouse | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (30-22): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Pacers (30-24): G - Collison, G - Oladipo, F - Bogdanovic, F - Young, C - Turner

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out), Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III (Knee - Questionable), Myles Turner (Knee - Questionable)

Storylines

Wizards on a Roll

The Wizards have a chance to win their fifth straight game tonight, which would be their longest win streak of the season. The team has responded to losing their All-Star point guard John Wall in a remarkable way, going 4-0 while assisting on 76.3% of their field goals over the last four games, the highest percentage in the league. They are averaging 33 assists per game over the last four, also tops in the leauge, and they have 25+ assists in five straight games. All five starters were in double figures again in Saturday's win in Orlando, while the team held the Magic to under 100 points and improved to 15-2 on the season when holding teams under 100.

First Meeting with Indiana

Tonight will be the first time the Wizards see the new-look Pacers, the last team in the Eastern Conference for the Wizards to play. Indiana has won a season-high six straight home games and are a season-best six games over .500. The Pacers are 11-5 over their last 16 games and have held opponents to 101 points per game and 31% shooting from 3-point range, which has ranked fourth in the NBA over that time. The offseason may feel like a long time ago, but this will be the first time the Wizards face the Pacers with Victor Oladipo in their backcourt after he was acquired in the Paul George trade last summer. Oladipo has broken out this season, averaging 24 points per game and will be going to his first All-Star Game later this month.

Keef Getting Hot

Since January 25th, Keef Morris has recorded five straight games with at least 15 points, averaging 18.4 points per game over that time. It's the second longest streak of his career of scoring at least 15 points and the Wizards are 10-2 this season when he scored at least 15 in a game. He's shot over 58% from the field and over 44% from 3-point range over this period. The Wizards as a team have shot the ball well over the last week and it's been a complete team effort, but it's been exemplified by Morris as much as anyone.

Up next, the Wizards wrap their trip on Tuesday night in Philadelphia (8:00 p.m.)