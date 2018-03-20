Wizards make quick trip to San Antonio

The Wizards travel to San Antonio for a meeting with the Spurs.

Game Info

AT&T Center | 9:30 p.m. | NBCSW/ESPN | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (40-30): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Spurs (41-30): G - Murray, G – Mills, F - Green, F - Anderson, C - Aldridge

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (Quad - TBD)

Storylines

Quick Trip to San Antonio

After three days off, the Wizards return to action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. It's an odd one-game trip out to San Antonio, a place the Wizards haven't won since 1999. The Spurs' 17-game home win streak over the Wizards is Washington's longest active road losing streak. The Wiz have beaten the Spurs in two of their last three games in D.C., where the two teams will meet again next week.

With tonight's game also on national TV along with NBCSW, the tip time will be 9:30 p.m. ET, which will be an 8:30 p.m. local tip. This will be the second time this season the Wizards begin a game at 8:30 p.m. local time, as they also had to do it in Memphis in January due to the game being on ESPN.

Two Teams Battling for Playoff Position

While the Wizards have nearly clinched a playoff spot and will be battling for seeding down the stretch, the Spurs are in a tight race for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, a race that may not be decided until the final week of the season. The Spurs enter tonight's game in sixth place in the West, with six teams separated by just three games from spots 4-10 in the standings. The Spurs, who were on the outside of the playoff picture looking in just last week, have won four straight and are hoping to get their All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard back from a quad injury soon. The Wizards have won two straight and sit in fifth place in the East, a half game behind Indiana and one game behind Cleveland. The Wizards are also hoping to get their All-Star back soon, as John Wall continues to make progress after having knee surgery at the end of January.

For the Wizards to pull off a road win, they'll have to slow down LaMarcus Aldridge, who's averaged 36 points per game over his last two and has scored at least 24 points over the Spurs' four-game win streak.

Sharing the Ball

Over the last two decades, the Spurs have been the poster child for sharing the ball on offense, but over the last few months, the Wizards have the highest assist percentage in the NBA and have at least 20 assists in 23 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The 23 straight games with 20+ assists is the teams's fifth longest streak in franchise history and tied for the second longest in the league this season. Since January 27th, the Wizards are averaging 28.5 assists per game, which leads the NBA.

Up next, the Wizards head home to host the Nuggets on Friday night (7:00 p.m.).