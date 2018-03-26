Wizards looking to end slide, catch fire to close March

With the month of March ending this week, the home stretch of the regular season is officially upon us. The Wizards will now play every other day until April 5 when they’ll start a road-home back-to-back. For now, Washington is awaiting the return of John Wall (something that should be coming relatively soon) as it looks to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday against San Antonio.

The Wizards’ month-long gauntlet of playoff teams finally ends this week with a rematch against the Spurs, with Detroit, Charlotte and Chicago awaiting afterwards. That will come as a welcome reprieve for Bradley Beal and company, who have struggled lately and have slipped into the sixth seed in the Eastern conference. Entering play Monday, Washington is 2.5 games out of fourth place in the East (where Philadelphia and Indiana are currently tied), but also just one game up on seventh-place Milwaukee. It’s a precarious spot for the Wizards, who had an eye on home court advantage for at least part of the playoffs at the outset of this season.

With their hardest stretch of the schedule in the past, the Wizards need to take advantage of three straight games against non-playoff teams after they take on San Antonio at home Tuesday. In their last three games, they’ve hit a rut offensively, reaching 100 points just once on the losing slide.

Let’s break down the next four matchups for Washington as it looks to find a spark…

Tuesday vs. San Antonio (7 p.m. | NBCSW/1500 AM)

Unfortunately for the Wizards’ scoring slump, the Spurs are back on the schedule less than a week after a 98-90 loss in San Antonio. That game was par for the course for Gregg Popovich’s squad, which is the best defensive team in the NBA in terms of points allowed (99.2 per game). LaMarcus Aldridge (23.2 points per game) was a problem last week in San Antonio, and finding a way to limit his effectiveness will be a key to winning Tuesday.

As good as Aldridge is, the Spurs win as a team, with a whopping 10 players averaging 7.8 points or greater per game. They play great defense and make lots of simple plays offensively, making them hard to defend. And with San Antonio still in a battle for playoff positioning, another good test awaits to kick off the week.

Thursday at Detroit (7 p.m. | NBCSW/1500 AM)

Things have not gone the way the Pistons had hoped when they acquired Blake Griffin from the Clippers at the trade deadline this season. They’re still in ninth in the East, but are on the outside looking in by a considerable margin this late in the season with 5.5 games separating them and the eighth-place Heat. This game begins an important stretch for the Wizards, who need to avoid any more slip-ups against teams outside of the playoff picture.

Griffin and Andre Drummond remain the focal points for Detroit, averaging 20 points and 14.8 points per game, respectively. Drummond has been a beast on the boards again this season (15.9 per game) and also anchors what’s been a pretty solid defense all season. Beyond the All-Star caliber duo down low, Detroit’s starting guards are Reggie Jackson and Reggie Bullock. While the Pistons bench has the potential to score, it hasn’t been reliable this season. Add in that the Wizards are looking for a season sweep of Detroit and have traditionally played well against the Pistons, this is one Washington should feel good about.

Saturday vs. Charlotte (3 p.m. | NBCSW/1500 AM)

Washington doesn’t need to look any further than its three meetings this season with Charlotte to find the keys to Saturday’s matchup. Kemba Walker’s 24 points led the way to a 122-105 drubbing when the Hornets last visited D.C., with most of the damage being done from beyond the 3-point arc. The Wizards have not yet won a game against Charlotte this season, allowing at least 122 points in each of their three meetings this season.

The Hornets hit 17 3’s in the contest, nearly double the output of Washington. This time around, the Wizards will need to guard the perimeter (Frank Kaminsky hit six 3’s last time) and control the game otherwise. Of course, Dwight Howard has played incredibly well lately and needs to be accounted for, but Marcin Gortat is usually up to the task of slowing down his former Orlando teammate. Finally, this game is about exacting a measure of revenge after suffering two blowouts and three overall losses at the hands of Charlotte so far. The Hornets enter the week at 33-41 on the season, and Washington will have plenty of motivation to take care of business this time around.

Sunday at Chicago (3:30 p.m. | NBCSW/1500 AM)

At 24-49 on the season, the Bulls represent another golden opportunity to get an important win as the stretch run winds down. Washington has two wins over Chicago already this season, and the Bulls have struggled all season, most recently losing six of their last seven with their last three wins coming against the Grizzlies and Hawks.

Zach LaVine (16.7 points per game), Lauri Markkanen (14.8 points) and Kris Dunn (13.4 points) give Chicago plenty of hope for the future as a very intriguing nucleus, but the Bulls haven’t been able to put it together this season. Their defensive rating of 109.3 ranks 27th in the NBA, while their offensive rating (101.8) ranks equally as low. In an Eastern Conference playoff picture that is separated by just four games from seeds 4-8, every win in the final two weeks of the regular season could have major implications. The Wizards will expect to get one to close out the week.