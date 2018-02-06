Wizards look for sixth straight win tonight in Philly

The Wizards look to bring their momentum into Philadelphia tonight as they take on the Sixers.

Game Info

Wells Fargo Center | 8:00 p.m. | NBCSW+/TNT | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (31-22): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Sixers (25-25): G - Simmons, G - Redick, F - Covington, F - Saric, C - Embiid

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out), Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Sixers: Markelle Fultz (Shoulder - Out), Demetrius Jackson (Adductor Strain - Out), Furkan Korkmaz (Foot - Out)

Storylines

Wizards Go for Six in a Row

The Wizards have now won a season-high five games in a row and have a chance to sweep this three-game road trip with a win tonight in Philadelphia. The team continued to move the ball and shoot the ball well in last night's win in Indiana, shooting 55% from the floor while dishing out 29 assists. They had eight players reach double figures for the second time in three games and shot over 50% for the third straight game. Since January 27th, the Wizards lead the NBA in assists, averaging 32.2 assists per game over their last five. The Wiz have moved into a virtual tie with the Cavs for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and their five game win streak is the longest active win streak in the Eastern Conference.

Rowdy Atmosphere

When the schedule came out last August, not many would have thought twice about this being any more of a special game than it will turn out being. But, after the Eagles just turned in one of the greatest seasons in Philadelphia history, resulting in a Super Bowl victory on Sunday, it will likely turn into somewhat of a party atmosphere at the Sixers game tonight; the first professional sporting event in Philly since the Eagles' win. There could very well be Eagles players in the crowd and there will certainly be plenty of green worn among the fans, an atmosphere that can already be pretty raucous. The Wizards could have to deal with somewhat of a playoff-type crowd tonight, so they'll need to be extra focused and locked in from the jump.

Last Time vs. Philly

After beating the Sixers on opening night in D.C., the Wizards dropped their last contest with Philly, losing 118-113 in a very strange game back on November 29th. The Sixers built up a 22-point lead before the Wizards went to hacking Ben Simmons, who went 15/29 from the FT line in the game. His 24 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter were the most in NBA history for one quarter. The Wiz plan nearly worked as they almost pulled off the comeback, but fell just short in the end. Simmons scored 31 points and grabbed a career-high 18 boards, while Joel Embiid ended with 25 points and 14 boards. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Wizards with 22 points.

Up next, the Wizards return home to host the Celtics on Thursday night. (8:00 p.m.)