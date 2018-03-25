Wizards look to get back on track with Knicks in town

The Wizards host the Knicks on a night they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1978 championship team.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 6:00 p.m. | NBCSW/NBATV | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (40-32): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Knicks (26-47): G - Mudiay, G – Lee, F - Hardaway Jr., F - Beasley, C - Kanter

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis (Knee - Out), Ron Baker (Shoulder - Out)

Storylines

40th Anniversary Ceremony at Halftime

While Friday was Phil Chenier Night and saw his #45 retired at halftime, tonight's game will feature another special halftime ceremony, this time honoring the 40th anniversary of the 1978 Bullets championship team. Many of the members of the 1978 team will be in attendance and recognized at the half, with highlights and different elements worked in throughout the game. A documentary of the championship season will be shown on the scoreboard leading up to the game, so make sure to arrive early to enjoy the showing.

Wizards Look to Get Back on Track

Time is getting short on the Wizards if they want home court in the first round, as there are just 10 games left in the season and the Wiz are now two full games behind Philadelphia for the four seed in the East. Washington enters the night as the six seed, 1.5 games ahead of the Heat and 1.5 games behind the Pacers in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs started today, the Wizards would be matched up with the third seeded Cavs, but with 2.5 weeks left in the season, a lot can still change.

The Wiz have lost two straight and four of their last six, but for the first time in about a month will play a team not in playoff contention. The Wiz have played 13 straight games against teams either in the playoffs or in the playoff race, going 6-7 over that stretch. Washington will play four of their next five games against non-playoff teams, so this will be a real opportunity for them to jump a few spots in the standings if they can take care of business.

Knicks in Rebuilding Mode

This will be the third and final meeting of the season between these two teams, with the Wizards holding a 2-0 season series lead. The Wiz have beaten the Knicks in eight straight games and 15 of the last 16 in the season series, dating back to the 2013-14 season. The Knicks built up a 27-point lead the last time these two teams met back in February in New York, but the Wizards battled back behind 36 points from Bradley Beal and won 118-113. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 32 points in the first half and finished with 37, a number he just eclipsed on Friday when he scored a season-high 39 against Minnesota. The former Michigan Wolverine has averaged over 21 points per game in the month of March and will be the Knicks primary scoring option with Kristaps Porzingis out for the season with a knee injury. Hardaway Jr's college teammate and former Wizards point guard Trey Burke has emerged as a key bench contributor for New York, as he's scored in double figures in six of his last seven games.

The Knicks are 3-19 over their last 22 games and are 8-29 on the road this season. The Wizards will look to bounce back from consecutive losses and close out the weekend in the win column against a team they know they have to beat at this time of the year.

Up next, the Wizards host the Spurs on Tuesday night in D.C. (7:00 p.m.).