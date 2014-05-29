Wizards Land 3rd Pick in 2013 NBA Draft

May 21, 2013

WASHINGTON, DC – The NBA announced tonight that the Washington Wizards received the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft during tonight’s Draft Lottery in New York. The Wizards were represented onstage by Bradley Beal.

“We have recently been able to use the draft to form a potent backcourt in John Wall and Bradley Beal that we envision leading us for years to come,” said Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld. “We are thrilled to be able to add in another young talent with the third pick in this year’s draft and are very optimistic about what our team can accomplish moving forward.”

The Wizards, who had a 4.79% chance of receiving the third overall pick, were originally slotted to pick eighth prior to the unveiling of the draft order.

“This is another important step for our franchise and for our fans,” said Beal. “I’m honored that I could represent both onstage tonight when we got the pick and I’m excited to see our team continue to move in such a positive direction.”

The team has held the third overall pick three times before in franchise history, selecting Billy McGill in 1962, Rod Thorn in 1963 and Bradley Beal in 2012.

In addition to the number one pick, the Wizards hold their own second round pick (38th overall) and the New York Knicks’ second round pick (54th overall).

The 2013 NBA Draft will take place on June 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.