Wizards end road trip with rout of Kings

The Wizards wanted a strong finish to what’s been a long, roller coaster-like trip to the West Coast. From the beginning of the game Sunday in Sacramento, it was obvious they had no intention of leaving California without one. Washington jumped all over the Kings early and didn’t let up on the gas en route to a 110-83 victory.

By halftime, John Wall and Otto Porter’s 13 points apiece had helped the Wizards stretch their lead over 30 with a 63-32 lead at the break. The Washington lead hovered around the 30-point range for the majority of the remainder of the game and peaked at 37 in the fourth quarter. Mike Scott also added an 11-point scoring streak all by himself in the second quarter to help Washington create distance in a hurry, and the 31 point lead marked the most the franchise had led by at the half since the Bullets did it on March 5, 1975.

It may have been the end of a long road trip, but John Wall and his jumper looked as fresh as they have all season so far Sunday. Wall hit his first five 3-point field goals in a row en route to a team mark from behind the arc of 50 percent for the night. Those five 3-pointers tied a career-high for the four-time All-Star as he helped set the tone from the outset and finished with a team-high 19 points and nine assists. Otto Porter (16 points), Bradley Beal (15 points) rounded out the Wizards’ top three scorers, a trend that’s become the norm at the outset of the season.

Washington heads home with a 2-2 mark on the first of two big Western Conference trips on the year and a 4-2 record overall to end Next, the Wizards will head home for a pair of off days before taking on the Suns at home on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

A few notes on Sunday’s big Wizards win…

D.C. for 3

Washington’s 17 3-pointers on Sunday were just one shy of a franchise record for most team 3-pointers in a game. In addition to Wall’s five, Otto Porter tacked on three of his own, and six other Wizards hit from beyond the arc during the win in the team’s most offensively balanced performance on the young season.

Wire to wire

The Wizards’ bench held up their end of the bargain Sunday and never let Washington’s level drop on either end of the floor. While the Kings were without veterans George Hill and Zach Randolph, the team effort to score 110 points but to also lock down an opponent for just 83 is a sign of the Wizards’ most complete effort of the season. Mike Scott (13 points) and Jodie Meeks (11 points) led the way for a second unit that edged Sacramento’s 45-43. Scott also notably accounted for a an impressive +18 ratio off the bench.

Quick hits

- Chris McCullough made his season debut Sunday, scoring five points. All 12 Wizards that played Sunday scored at least one field goal.

- Washington assisted on 28 of its 40 field goals, but only scored four points on the break.

- While the Wizards only won the rebounding battle 49-43, they dominated in second chance scoring, 19-8.