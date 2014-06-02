Wizards Issue Fraud Alert for 2014 Playoff Tickets

May 2, 2014

Washington, D.C. - Due to a substantial increase in fraudulent ticket activity during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Washington Wizards have issued a fraud alert prior to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, warning all fans of the risk of purchasing seats from an unauthorized third party.

Wizards fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team at WashingtonWizards.com or NBATickets.com, or by calling 202.661.5050. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can also purchase tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel, and through the NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace. The NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace is the only authorized secondary ticket reseller of the Wizards, and all tickets purchased on the NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace are authenticated and verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Wizards tickets contact 202-661-5050 or visit WashingtonWizards.com

