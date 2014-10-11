Gary Dineen/NBAE/Getty Images
Wizards Injury Update
Washington, D.C. - Wizards guard Bradley Beal underwent an MRI exam today that revealed a non-displaced fracture of the scaphoid bone in his left (non-shooting) wrist that will require surgery.
The injury occurred during the first quarter of Washington's preseason game against Charlotte in Greenville, SC, on October 10.
A timeline for Beal’s recovery will be announced following his surgery.