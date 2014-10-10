Wizards Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards forward Kris Humphries underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair nerve damage in his right small finger. Humphries lacerated his hand on the rim, between his fourth and fifth phalanxes (small and ring finger), in the second quarter of Washington’s preseason game at Chicago on 10/6. The procedure was performed by Dr. Richard Barth.

Humphries is expected to miss three to four weeks before resuming basketball activity.