Wizards Injury Update
December 18, 2013
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wizards guard Glen Rice underwent an outpatient procedure this afternoon in New York City to repair a fracture in his right wrist. Rice had experienced pain in his wrist leading up to Monday’s game at the Knicks. He saw Dr. Michelle Carlson yesterday, who recommended and performed the surgery after consulting with team doctors. He will be out three to six weeks.
Rice has averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11 games (including one start) for the Wizards this season.