Wizards Injury Update
December 9, 2013
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to increase basketball activities after a follow-up MRI exam showed improvement in the stress injury to his right fibula.
Beal, who has missed the last six games prior to tonight, has averaged 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 40.2 minutes over 13 games for the Wizards this season.
Wizards forward Al Harrington underwent a diagnostic arthroscopy and lavage procedure this evening to clean out loose particles in his right knee. He will miss the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated. The procedure was performed by Dr. Richard Steadman in Vail, Colorado.
Harrington has averaged 7.9 points and 1.4 rebounds 18.6 minutes over seven games for the Wizards this season.