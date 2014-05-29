Wizards to Host Summer Fest

July 3, 2013

WHO: Washington Wizards NBA Summer League team including first round pick Otto Porter

WHAT: Wizards Summer Fest

WHEN: Tuesday, July 9 at 5:30 pm (open practice beginning at 6:30 pm)

WHERE: Verizon Center

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards will host Summer Fest on Tuesday, July 9, at 5:30 pm on Verizon Center’s main floor. New Wizards Otto Porter and Glen Rice, Jr. as well as the team that will compete during NBA Summer League will take part in an open practice beginning at 6:30 pm that will be followed by an autograph session with select members of the team. The event is free and open to the public. The first 2,500 fans will receive a pair of Wizards sunglasses.

Fans will have a chance to view and select seats for the upcoming 2013-14 Wizards season in addition to taking part in various interactive activities such as pictures with the Bullets championship trophy.

