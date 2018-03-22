Wizards host Nuggets on special night in D.C.

The Wizards host the Nuggets with a special halftime ceremony planned.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW/NBATV | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (40-31): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Nuggets (39-33): G - Murray, G – Barton, F - Chandler, F - Millsap, C - Jokic

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Nuggets: Gary Harris (Knee - Out), Tyler Lydon (Knee - Out)

Storylines

Chenier Ceremony at Halftime

Phil Chenier, who spent nine seasons with the Washington Bullets (including the 1977-78 Championship season) and spent 33 seasons as the team’s television color analyst, will have his #45 retired at halftime of tonight's game. He will join Bullets/NBA legends and former teammates Wes Unseld (#41), Elvin Hayes (#11), Gus Johnson (#25) and Earl Monroe (#10) as the fifth player to have his number retired by the organization. Over his nine seasons and 546 games with the franchise, the smooth shooting guard averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting .446 from the field and .807 from the free throw line.

Many of Chenier's teammates will be in attendance to watch his jersey go up into the rafters as the organization will spend this whole weekend celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1977-78 Bullets team, which won the only championship in franchise history.

Wizards in a Tight Race

The Wizards begin the night in sixth place in the East, one half game behind the Pacers and the Sixers and two games back of the Cavs, who sit in third place. The standings will likely fluctuate nearly every day for the next three weeks and each game will be that much more important down the stretch as teams fight for home court in the first round. The Wizards are just 1.5 games ahead of Miami, who sit in seventh place entering the night.

Nuggets Getting Buckets on Road

Tonight is the fourth game of a brutal seven game road trip for Denver. They are 1-2 on the trip, but have averaged 138 points per game over their last two, including a blow out win over the Bulls on Wednesday night in Chicago. They shot 61% on Wednesday and made 20 3-pointers, their fourth time this year shooting over 60% and second time making 20+ 3's. The Nuggets are 18-1 this year when they shoot over 50% and they have playmaking big men who can do a bit of everything from anywhere on the floor.

The Nuggets enter tonight's game two games behind both the Jazz and the Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They are just 12-23 on the road this season.

Up next, the Wizards host the Knicks on Sunday evening (6:00 p.m.).